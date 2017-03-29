BRIEF-Pernod Ricard confident over Emea/Latam region sales growth

March 29 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard Chairman and CEO for Europe, Middle East Africa & Latin America Christian Porta tells a conference call with analysts:

* Wants to have price increases in Britain in place in April-May, will not give further details as currently negotiating with trade partners.

* Pernod Ricard "quite confident" it can achieve over full year the 4 percent sales increase in Emea/Latam region it recorded in H1

* Pernod Ricard has no plans to open new markets in Africa in the short term in view of challenging macroeconomic nd geopoliical conditions. Group already present in seven countries in Africa. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)