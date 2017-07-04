EU mergers and takeovers (July 4)
BRUSSELS, July 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 4 Perpetual Energy Inc
* Perpetual announces increase to credit facilities
* Entered into a new reserve-based credit facility agreement which increases borrowing capacity available by 100% to $40 million
* Through arrangements, maturity date of reserve-based credit facility has been extended from October 31, 2017 to May 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BRUSSELS, July 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)