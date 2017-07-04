July 4 Perpetual Energy Inc

* Perpetual announces increase to credit facilities

* Entered into a new reserve-based credit facility agreement which increases borrowing capacity available by 100% to $40 million

* Through arrangements, maturity date of reserve-based credit facility has been extended from October 31, 2017 to May 31, 2019