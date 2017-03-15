FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Perpetual Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Perpetual Energy Inc:

* Perpetual Energy Inc. Releases fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results

* Perpetual Energy qtrly oil and natural gas revenue c$17.9 million versus c$33.0 million

* Perpetual Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.39

* Perpetual Energy qtrly average production total 8,118 boe/d versus 19,661 boe/d

* Perpetual Energy - in q1 of 2017, company will spend close to $26 million

* Perpetual Energy- based on total capital spending plan in 2017 of $67 million, co expects to exit 2017 at production rate of 13,000 to 13,500 boe/d in december 2017

* Perpetual Energy Inc - forecasts 2017 adjusted funds flow of approximately $40 million ($0.68 per share)

* Perpetual Energy - company estimates year-end 2017 total net debt of approximately $80 million

* Perpetual Energy -capital spending in 2017 will be funded with adjusted funds flow,proceeds from financing transactions closed on March 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

