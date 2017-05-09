FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Perpetual Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.26
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Perpetual Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Perpetual Energy Inc

* Perpetual Energy Inc releases first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 production averaging 8,143 boe/d was flat compared to Q4 of 2016

* Perpetual Energy- based on capital spending in 2017 of $65 to $70 million, perpetual expects to exit 2017 at a production rate of 13,000 to 13,500 boe/d

* Perpetual Energy- based on total capital spending plan in 2017 of $65 to $70 million, co expects to exit 2017 at a production rate of 13,000 to 13,500 boe/d

* Perpetual Energy Inc - full year 2017 production is expected to average 10,000 to 11,000 boe/d

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26

* Perpetual Energy Inc qtrly loss per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.