BRIEF-Perrigo announces appointment of Rolf Classon, Adriana Karaboutis to co's board

May 8 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo announces two new independent directors

* Perrigo company plc - new directors nominated by starboard in accordance with previously announced agreement

* Perrigo company plc - appointment of rolf a. Classon and adriana karaboutis to company's board of directors

* Perrigo-Pursuant to agreement with starboard value lp announced on feb 7, starboard recommended that classon and karaboutis be appointed to board