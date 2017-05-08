BRIEF-Perrigo announces appointment of Rolf Classon, Adriana Karaboutis to co's board

May 8 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo announces two new independent directors
* Perrigo company plc - new directors nominated by starboard in accordance with previously announced agreement
* Perrigo company plc - appointment of rolf a. Classon and adriana karaboutis to company's board of directors
* Perrigo-Pursuant to agreement with starboard value lp announced on feb 7, starboard recommended that classon and karaboutis be appointed to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: