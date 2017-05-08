FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Perrigo announces appointment of Rolf Classon, Adriana Karaboutis to co's board
May 8, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Perrigo announces appointment of Rolf Classon, Adriana Karaboutis to co's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo announces two new independent directors

* Perrigo company plc - new directors nominated by starboard in accordance with previously announced agreement

* Perrigo company plc - appointment of rolf a. Classon and adriana karaboutis to company's board of directors

* Perrigo-Pursuant to agreement with starboard value lp announced on feb 7, starboard recommended that classon and karaboutis be appointed to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

