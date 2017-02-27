Feb 27 Perrigo Company Plc:

* Perrigo Company Plc - company expects to reduce its global workforce by approximately 750 employees

* Perrigo Company Plc- represents a reduction of approximately 14 pct of company's global non-production workforce

* Perrigo Company Plc - company anticipates recognizing substantially all of charges by end of fiscal 2017

* Perrigo Company Plc - on Feb. 21, 2017, company approved a workforce reduction plan

* Perrigo Company - estimates that it will recognize total pre-tax restructuring charges to its GAAP financial results of approximately $70-80 million

* Perrigo - global workforce reduction includes some actions already taken, 243 employees who have elected for voluntary early retirement program