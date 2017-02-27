BRIEF-Zinc One, Forrester signs definitive agreement to establish Zinc focused exploration, development company
* Zinc One and Forrester sign definitive agreement to establish a zinc focused exploration and development company
Feb 27 Perrigo Company Plc:
* Perrigo Company Plc - company expects to reduce its global workforce by approximately 750 employees
* Perrigo Company Plc- represents a reduction of approximately 14 pct of company's global non-production workforce
* Perrigo Company Plc - company anticipates recognizing substantially all of charges by end of fiscal 2017
* Perrigo Company Plc - on Feb. 21, 2017, company approved a workforce reduction plan
* Perrigo Company - estimates that it will recognize total pre-tax restructuring charges to its GAAP financial results of approximately $70-80 million
* Perrigo - global workforce reduction includes some actions already taken, 243 employees who have elected for voluntary early retirement program Source text: (bit.ly/2m4hXk6) Further company coverage:
* Cafepress reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Natera reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results