BRIEF-Atomera Q4 loss per share $0.28
* Atomera Inc - company had $26.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016, compared to $3.2 million as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo Company Plc files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Perrigo Company Plc - Is in the process of identifying certain deferred tax assets and other related effects at Omega Pharma Invest N.V.
* Perrigo Company Plc - Company has not completed its calculation of the implied fair value of the Tysabri asset
* Perrigo Company says it has not completed its calculation of the implied fair value of the Tysabri asset
* Perrigo Company says its independent auditors also are evaluating the historical revenue recognition practices associated with Tysabri Source text: [bit.ly/2l5YXlq] Further company coverage:
* Atomera Inc - company had $26.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016, compared to $3.2 million as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 7 The Brazilian government is selling $1 billion in a reopening of existing 10-year debt on Tuesday at a yield below initial guidance, signaling growing investor optimism on the outlook for Latin America's largest economy.
* Says it has adopted a rule 10b5-1 plan for purpose of repurchasing shares of its common stock