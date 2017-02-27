Feb 27 Perrigo Company Plc
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.10, revenue view $5.44
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Currently expects to file form 10-K on or before March 16,
2017
* Perrigo Company Plc reports select preliminary unaudited
calendar year 2016 financial results and initial calendar year
2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 sales $5.0 billion to $5.2 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.30 to $6.65
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.39 to $3.74
* Perrigo Company - Announces streamlining of organizational
structure, which is expected to yield greater than $130 million
savings per annum by mid-2018
