BRIEF-Perrigo provides update on 2016 form 10-K filing

March 16 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo provides update on 2016 form 10-K filing

* Perrigo Company Plc- expect to close sale of Tysabri Royalty Stream to RPI Finance Trust, an affiliate of Royalty Pharma, within next ten days

* Perrigo Company Plc - entered into amendments to its term loan agreement and its revolving credit agreement

* Perrigo - Amendment to extend time period until at least June 14 to provide lenders with annual audited financial statements for year ended Dec 31, 2016

* Perrigo Company Plc - remains in a quiet period regarding financial matters until filing of its form 10-k

* Perrigo - Co, E&Y not able to complete reviews of historical revenue recognition associated with Tysabri Royalty Stream by 10-K filing due date under extension

* Perrigo Company Plc - continues to work with independent auditor

* Perrigo Company Plc says technical accounting matters are not expected to have a material impact on historical or future net cash flow

* Perrigo Company Plc - expects to file its form 10-K as soon as practical

* Perrigo Company - continue to make progress with our independent auditor in addressing technical accounting matters outlined in our form 12b-25 filing