Feb 27 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo signs agreement to divest tysabri® royalty stream
for up to $2.85 billion
* Perrigo company plc - deal includes up to $650 million in
potential milestone payments based upon future global net sales
of tysabri in 2018 and 2020
* Perrigo company plc - transaction is valued at a total
consideration of up to $2.85 billion, including $2.2 billion in
cash
* Perrigo company - royalty pharma will acquire all of
perrigo's rights to receive tysabri(® )royalty payments from and
after january 1, 2017
* Perrigo company plc - perrigo will also assign to royalty
pharma certain information and audit rights under perrigo's
existing agreement with biogen
* Perrigo - royalty pharma to pay additional payments of
$250 million if royalties earned on global sales of tysabri meet
specified thresholds during 2018
* Perrigo company- royalty pharma to pay additional payments
of $400 million if royalties earned on global net sales of
tysabri meet specified thresholds in 2020
