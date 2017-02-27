Feb 27 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo signs agreement to divest tysabri® royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion

* Perrigo company plc - deal includes up to $650 million in potential milestone payments based upon future global net sales of tysabri in 2018 and 2020

* Perrigo company plc - transaction is valued at a total consideration of up to $2.85 billion, including $2.2 billion in cash

* Perrigo company - royalty pharma will acquire all of perrigo's rights to receive tysabri(® )royalty payments from and after january 1, 2017

* Perrigo company plc - perrigo will also assign to royalty pharma certain information and audit rights under perrigo's existing agreement with biogen

* Perrigo - royalty pharma to pay additional payments of $250 million if royalties earned on global sales of tysabri meet specified thresholds during 2018

* Perrigo company- royalty pharma to pay additional payments of $400 million if royalties earned on global net sales of tysabri meet specified thresholds in 2020