FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Perry Ellis International Q1 earnings per share $0.83
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Perry Ellis International Q1 earnings per share $0.83

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc:

* Perry Ellis International reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.83

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $242 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.9 million

* Perry Ellis International Inc says reiterating guidance for fiscal year 2018

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $874.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Perry Ellis International says retail environment remains 'tenuous'

* Perry Ellis International qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.83 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.