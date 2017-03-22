BRIEF-Perry Ellis Q4 adjusted EPS $0.66

March 22 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc
* Perry ellis international reports fourth quarter and full fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.07 to $2.17
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $870 million to $880 million
* Q4 revenue $204 million versus i/b/e/s view $231 million
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S