4 months ago
BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. announces share buyback program and change in central securities depositary
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. announces share buyback program and change in central securities depositary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :

* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. announces share buyback program and change in central securities depositary

* PSH will increase ownership limit to 4.99% from current limit of 4.75%

* Cash for program will come from general corporate funds on hand

* Will shortly commence a share buyback program of up to 5% of PSH's outstanding public shares

* Expected there will be change in psh's primary central securities depositary

* Change in PSH's primary CSD will be from Nederlands Centraal Instituut Voor Giraal Effectenverkeer BV to Euroclear UK & Ireland Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

