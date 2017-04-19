BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. announces share buyback program and change in central securities depositary

April 19 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :

* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. announces share buyback program and change in central securities depositary

* PSH will increase ownership limit to 4.99% from current limit of 4.75%

* Cash for program will come from general corporate funds on hand

* Will shortly commence a share buyback program of up to 5% of PSH's outstanding public shares

* Expected there will be change in psh's primary central securities depositary

* Change in PSH's primary CSD will be from Nederlands Centraal Instituut Voor Giraal Effectenverkeer BV to Euroclear UK & Ireland Ltd