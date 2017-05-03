May 3 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* Pershing Square Holdings - purchased, through Jefferies International Limited, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value

* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says net asset value per share related to share buyback is$18.48 which was calculated as of 30 April 2017

* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says after giving effect to share buyback, PSH has 240,107,692 outstanding shares