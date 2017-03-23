FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings seeks premium listing in London
#Funds News
March 23, 2017 / 5:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings seeks premium listing in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* Pershing square holdings seeks premium listing in London

* PSH intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to official list of UK listing authority

* expected PSH will be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK index series, including FTSE all-share and FTSE 250 indices

* appointed Jefferies International Limited to act as sole sponsor,financial adviser in connection with premium listing in London

* intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange

* company's listing on euronext amsterdam will not be affected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

