BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market announces listing of Arabtec Holding right issue shares
* Says Arabtec Holding right issue shares are now listed in electronic clearing system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Personal Assets Trust Plc
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says Arabtec Holding right issue shares are now listed in electronic clearing system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 21 MSCI's decision to include domestic Chinese shares in its global Emerging Markets Index will have no bearing on FTSE Russell's own timeline for potential "A" share inclusion, the company's chief executive told Reuters.