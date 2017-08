May 23 (Reuters) - Pescanova SA:

* SAYS PROVINCIAL COURT OF PONTEVEDRA DISMISSED APPEAL FILED BY NUEVA PESCANOVA AGAINST COMMERCIAL COURT'S DECISION OF DEC 26

* SAYS COURT CONFIRMS LEGALITY OF AGREEMENTS THAT STRUCTURE SOCIETAL RELATIONS BETWEEN PESCANOVA AND NUEVA PESCANOVA

