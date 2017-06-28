BRIEF-Charter prices $1.5 bln senior secured notes
* Co's units priced $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due February 2028
June 28 Petpal Pet Nutrition Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 20 million shares at 22.34 yuan ($3.29) per share to raise up to 446.8 million yuan for its Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tmvLdC
($1 = 6.7955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Operations at India's biggest container port in Mumbai hit by ransomware attack - chairman