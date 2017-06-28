June 28 Petpal Pet Nutrition Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 20 million shares at 22.34 yuan ($3.29) per share to raise up to 446.8 million yuan for its Shenzhen IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tmvLdC

($1 = 6.7955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)