BRIEF-Great Wall Motor's H1 vehicle sales up 2.3 pct y/y

July 9 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd * Says it sold 64,471 vehicles in June, down 1.7 percent y/y * Says it sold 460,743 vehicles in H1, up 2.3 percent y/y Source text in Chinese:http://bit.ly/2tvWALy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)