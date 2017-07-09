BRIEF-Hunan New Wellful's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from July 10 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
July 9 Petpal Pet Nutrition Technology Co Ltd
* Says share trade to debut on July 11 in Shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tDgQJk
July 9 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd * Says it sold 64,471 vehicles in June, down 1.7 percent y/y * Says it sold 460,743 vehicles in H1, up 2.3 percent y/y Source text in Chinese:http://bit.ly/2tvWALy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)