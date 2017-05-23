FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Petrobras says notified by BlackRock that it acquired preferred shares issued by Co - SEC Filing
May 23, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Petrobras says notified by BlackRock that it acquired preferred shares issued by Co - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing

* Petrobras - notified by blackrock that as of may 19, 2017 it manages share interests of about 5.03 percent of preferred shares issued by petrobras

* Petrobras - share interests held by blackrock reached a combined 240.3 million preferred shares and 20.9 million adrs, which represent preferred shares Source text (bit.ly/2qSnDNT) Further company coverage:

