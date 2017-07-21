FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Petrolia announces second amendment to arrangement agreement
July 21, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Petrolia announces second amendment to arrangement agreement

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Petrolia Inc

* Petrolia obtains order to extend the deadline to hold its annual general shareholders' meeting and announces second amendment to arrangement agreement

* Petrolia - has obtained order from Quebec superior court and permission of TSX Venture Exchange to hold its general shareholders' meeting at any time prior to October 26

* Petrolia Inc - has entered into an agreement with Pieridae to amend certain provisions of arrangement agreement executed on May 15, 2017 with Pieridae

* Petrolia Inc - second amendment also extends "outside date" by which arrangement must be completed from August 15, 2017 to October 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

