April 5 Petrolia Inc
* Petrolia-Confirms Gouvernement Du Québec begun
negotiations with co, its partners in hasec with goal of ending
oil and gas exploration on anticosti island
* Petrolia inc - in event that government is "determined to
put an end to this project", Pétrolia is open to negotiating a
fair settlement
* Petrolia Inc - In event there is no settlement, expect
government to allow hasec to carry out planned works that were
mandated in signed agreements
* Petrolia Inc - Confirms Gouvernement Du Québec begun
negotiations in response to a request for clarification from
Hydrocarbures Anticosti (HASEC)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: