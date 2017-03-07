FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Petroquest Energy Q4 loss per share $0.46
March 7, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Petroquest Energy Q4 loss per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc:

* Petroquest Energy announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results and provides operations and hedging update

* Q4 loss per share $0.46

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Petroquest Energy Inc - oil and gas sales during Q4 of 2016 were $16.43 million as compared to $23.1 million in Q4 of 2015

* Petroquest Energy Inc - Q1 of 2017 production guidance of 55-59 mmcfe/d with 68% forecasted as gas, 14% as oil and 18% as natural gas liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

