BRIEF-Xpel Technologies and 3M Co report settlement agreement in patent infringement lawsuit
* Xpel Technologies Co and 3M company, today announced they have reached a settlement agreement in a patent infringement lawsuit
March 10 Petros Petropoulos SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 93.2 million euros ($99.11 million)versus 80.2 million euros a year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 1.3 million euros versus 0.6 million euros a year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31 2016, 12.7 million euros versus 18.6 million euros a year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 5.6 million euros versus 5.3 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2n7mrqS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9404 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xpel Technologies Co and 3M company, today announced they have reached a settlement agreement in a patent infringement lawsuit
* Says proposes Jorgen Durban be newly elected chairman of board