5 months ago
BRIEF-Petroshale announces equity offering and amendments to its senior credit facility
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Petroshale announces equity offering and amendments to its senior credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Petroshale Inc

* Petroshale announces equity offering and amendments to its senior credit facility

* Petroshale Inc says intends to use net proceeds of offering for debt repayment, its increased capital program

* Petroshale Inc says has entered into an agreement with its lender under its senior secured revolving credit facility

* Petroshale - marketed public offering of a minimum of 77.8 million common voting shares and a maximum of 111.2 million shares

* Petroshale Inc says agreement to provide for an increase in borrowing base and credit available thereunder to US$30.9 million

* Petroshale Inc - offering of a minimum of 77.8 million common voting shares, maximum of 111.2 million shares, each at a price of $0.90 per share

* Petroshale Inc says agreement also extends revolving term of senior credit facility to February 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

