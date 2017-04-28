FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Petroshale announces financial, operating and reserves update
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Petroshale announces financial, operating and reserves update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Petroshale Inc

* Petroshale announces financial, operating and reserves update and year ended December 31, 2016 results

* Petroshale's current production is approximately 2,800 BOE per day, an increase of 50 pct from Q4 average

* Year end 2016 P+P reserves increased to 31.5 million BOE, from 25.5 million BOE at December 31, 2015

* NPV10 of year end P+P reserves increased to $399.5 million, a 29 pct increase over $308.7 million last year

* "Expect to see improved differentials between WTI and Bakken crude prices in 2017 due to commencement of operations of dakota access pipeline" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

