2 months ago
Featured
U.S.
Breakingviews
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-PetroShale appoints Mike Wood as president and CEO

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - PetroShale Inc-

* PetroShale announces property acquisition, executive management and board changes and private placement

* PetroShale Inc - Mike Wood has been appointed president and ceo of PetroShale

* PetroShale Inc - Bruce Chernoff will continue as executive chairman of board of directors

* PetroShale Inc - acquired an additional acreage position in south berthold core area for a purchase price of us$9.0 million

* PetroShale Inc - acquisition funded through existing credit facilities and includes approximately 90 boe / day of existing production

* PetroShale announces property acquisition, executive management and board changes and private placement‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

