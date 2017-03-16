FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PetroShale says will re-file its financial statements for certain periods
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-PetroShale says will re-file its financial statements for certain periods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Petroshale Inc

* Petroshale announces re-filing of financial statements and management discussion and analysis

* Petroshale - will re-file its financial statements for fy ended dec 31, 2015 ,its financial statements for interim periods ended sept 30, 2016,2015

* Petroshale -amendments in respect of non-cash item, do not affect co's cash position, balance sheet, income statement or net loss for noted periods

* Petroshale-Re-Filing due to determination to re-classify deferred finance expenses between operating activities,financing activities in cash flow statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

