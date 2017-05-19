FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2017 / 11:55 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Petrowest Corp:

* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update

* Petrowest Corp - Sami Saad, current president and COO, has been appointed as chief executive officer in replacement of Rick Quigley, effective today

* Company is in negotiations with respect to sale of its R Bee crushing division

* Petrowest-Surplus equipment identified that will be offered for sale at auction or privately, other non-core assets are in various stages of marketing

* Amount of credit available under existing bank facilities has been set at $38 million which is amount currently outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

