May 19 Petrowest Corp:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and
refinancing update
* Petrowest Corp - Sami Saad, current president and COO,
has been appointed as chief executive officer in replacement of
Rick Quigley, effective today
* Company is in negotiations with respect to sale of its R
Bee crushing division
* Petrowest-Surplus equipment identified that will be
offered for sale at auction or privately, other non-core assets
are in various stages of marketing
* Amount of credit available under existing bank facilities
has been set at $38 million which is amount currently
outstanding
