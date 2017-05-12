BRIEF-Petrus Resources reports qtrly funds flow per share $0.25

May 12 (Reuters) - Petrus Resources Ltd:

* Petrus Resources announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Petrus Resources Ltd - Q1 production was 9,331 boe/d in 2017 compared to 8,821 BOE/D in Q1 of 2016.

* Petrus Resources Ltd - Petrus' board of directors approved a $50 to $60 million capital budget for 2017

* Qtrly funds flow per share $0.25

* Petrus Resources - expects processing and compression capability of ferrier gas plant to double, reaching capacity of about 60 MMCF/D by Q4 of 2017

* Petrus Resources- sees duc wells in Ferrier area brought on production in Q2, after which co sees productive capability greater than 11,000 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: