May 25 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group Plc:

* FY group revenue at 834.2 million stg , up 7.2%

* FY statutory pbt 95.4 million stg up 5.8%

* FY total dividend payable of 7.5 pence per share

* "Existing joint venture vet practices already deliver income to group of £47.1m, but have potential to generate more than £80m when fully mature" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)