BRIEF-Tesla enters sixth amendment to its ABL credit agreement - SEC filing
* On June 19, co, unit entered into the sixth amendment to the ABL credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015 - SEC filing
June 19 EURONEXT:
* FOLLOWING EXERCISE OF NON LISTED STOCK WARRANTS PEUGEOT ISSUES 44,903,318 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF JUNE 21, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.