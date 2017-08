May 11 (Reuters) - PFB Corporation:

* PFB Corporation announces financial results for Q1 2017, declares regular quarterly dividend

* Q1 loss per share C$0.13

* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to C$19.49 million

* Financial effects of implementing price increases with its customers in Q1 remain to be experienced over balance of year