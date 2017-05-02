BRIEF-IES Holdings reports fiscal 2017 Q2 EPS $0.02
* Backlog of approximately $335 million as of March 31, 2017, as compared to approximately $328 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 PFC Device Inc:
* Is expected to record an increase in loss for three months ended 31 March 2017
* Expected result due to lower turnover in trading of raw materials which has a relatively higher gross profit margin Source text: [bit.ly/2p1mwJy] Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For three months ended 31 March 2017 group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company of approximately HKD2.4 million