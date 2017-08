May 11 (Reuters) - Pfc Device Inc:

* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company was approximately US$0.5 million versus loss of US$0.2 million

* Revenue amounted to US$5.3 million for three months ended 31 march 2017, representing a decrease of US$0.3 million or 5pct

* Board did not declare payment of interim dividend for three months ended 31 march 2017