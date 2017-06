June 22 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

* DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum acquires Nor-Cal Products Inc (USA)

* Pfeiffer Vacuum says agreed purchase price amounts to USD 68 million on a cash and debt-free basis

* Transaction was mainly financed via a bank loan

* Pfeiffer vacuum - Nor-Cal Products (USA) expects full-year sales in 2017 of around $60 million at an EBIT margin around level of Pfeiffer Vacuum group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: