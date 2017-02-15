FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum says Busch offer unattractive, posts higher 2016 profit, sales
February 15, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum says Busch offer unattractive, posts higher 2016 profit, sales

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum

* Says busch takeover offer no attractive

* Says busch group as intending to actively control and possibly integrate pfeiffer vacuum without offering a customary control premium

* Says busch offer does not reflect the growth potential in the vacuum industry

* Says board is currently reviewing other options to ensure that pfeiffer vacuum shareholders can appropriately participate in the long-term development of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

