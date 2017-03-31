BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum says second buyout offer from Busch is unsolicited

March 31 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum

* Says management board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has after failure of first offer acknowledged intention of Pangea Gmbh in accordance with §10 wpüg to launch another public offer for all outstanding shares of pfeiffer vacuum at a price of eur 110.00 per share in cash

* Says as first offer, this offer is unsolicited and has not been discussed with management and supervisory board of pfeiffer vacuum prior to publication

* There has been no dialog about the plans of Busch Group and a strategic concept related to Pfeiffer Vacuum even though the intention to launch another public offer is sufficient proof that Busch Group aims for control of Pfeiffer Vacuum.

* Says again Busch Group is not prepared to offer a customary market premium for a change of control transaction

* Says announced offer price is even below current share price

* Says management and supervisory board will review offer together with its financial and legal advisors once offer document is available and issue a reasoned statement thereafter

