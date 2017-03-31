FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum says second buyout offer from Busch is unsolicited
#First Republic News
March 31, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum says second buyout offer from Busch is unsolicited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum

* Says management board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has after failure of first offer acknowledged intention of Pangea Gmbh in accordance with §10 wpüg to launch another public offer for all outstanding shares of pfeiffer vacuum at a price of eur 110.00 per share in cash

* Says as first offer, this offer is unsolicited and has not been discussed with management and supervisory board of pfeiffer vacuum prior to publication

* There has been no dialog about the plans of Busch Group and a strategic concept related to Pfeiffer Vacuum even though the intention to launch another public offer is sufficient proof that Busch Group aims for control of Pfeiffer Vacuum.

* Says again Busch Group is not prepared to offer a customary market premium for a change of control transaction

* Says announced offer price is even below current share price

* Says management and supervisory board will review offer together with its financial and legal advisors once offer document is available and issue a reasoned statement thereafter

* Says shareholders of Pfeiffer Vacuum should wait until they can review this statement before taking any action Source text: here !content.action?pressKey=SSIW&page=1 Further company coverage:

