March 23 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
* Dividend 3.60 eurper share versus 3.20 eurper share year
ago
* Promising start to FY 2017
* Will concentrate on putting 2020 strategy into practice to
continue developing pfeiffer vacuum successfully
* This strategy prioritizes profitability and growth, of
which gap program is a key driver
* Says year-to-date order intake is around 20 percent higher
than it was last year
* Says expects this positive trend to continue at least
until middle of year and FY 2017 sales to increase significantly
compared to FY 2016
* Operating result (EBIT) should rise accordingly
* Says has every reason to believe these positive
developments will also continue into 2018
