4 months ago
BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Q1 sales up 24.9 pct at 136.9 mln euros
May 2, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Q1 sales up 24.9 pct at 136.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG:

* Q1 sales 136.9 million euros ($149.51 million)

* Says significantly increases EBIT margin to 15.6 percent

* Says Q1/2017 sales up 24.9 percent from prior year

* Says Q1/2017 EBIT margin increases by 3.8 percentage points

* Says order intake amounts to 146.5 million euros

* Says impressive demonstration of long-term growth potential

* Says expects positive trend to continue

* Says expects sales for full year of 2017 to increase significantly from 2016

* Says should result in a significant improvement in operating profit

* Says positive development should continue in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

