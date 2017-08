Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pferdewetten De AG:

* Expects for 2016 EBIT of between 1.9 million and 2.0 million euros ($2.02 million - $2.12 million)

* Increase of the dividend payment to 12 cents per share for the FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)