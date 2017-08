May 12 (Reuters) - PFERDEWETTEN DE AG:

* Q1 EBIT OF EUR 635 THOUSAND (COMPARED WITH EUR 566 THOUSAND IN Q1 2016), AND RESULT AFTER TAX EUR 542 THOUSAND

* SALES INCREASED BY 5% FROM EUR 1.765 MILLION IN Q1 2016 TO EUR 1.852 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* FOR THE COMING MONTHS, EXPECTS CONTINUOUSLY GROWING INCOME FROM THE HORSE BETTING MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)