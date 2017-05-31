FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Pfizer announces acceptance of regulatory submissions by U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency for Sutent
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Pfizer announces acceptance of regulatory submissions by U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency for Sutent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer announces acceptance of regulatory submissions by U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency for Sutent® (sunitinib) for adjuvant treatment of adult patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma after surgery

* Pfizer Inc says applications seek to expand approved use of sutent based on data from phase 3 s-trac trial

* Prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) goal date for a decision by fda is in january 2018

* Pfizer Inc - ‍prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) goal date for a decision by fda is in january 2018​

* Pfizer Inc says adverse events seen in trial were consistent with known safety profile of suten

* Pfizer inc says no deaths occurred due to treatment

* Pfizer Inc - ‍european medicines agency (ema) has validated for review a type ii variation application for sutent in same patient population​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.