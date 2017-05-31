BRIEF-Pfizer announces acceptance of regulatory submissions by U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency for Sutent

May 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer announces acceptance of regulatory submissions by U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency for Sutent® (sunitinib) for adjuvant treatment of adult patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma after surgery
* Pfizer Inc says applications seek to expand approved use of sutent based on data from phase 3 s-trac trial
* Prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) goal date for a decision by fda is in january 2018
* Pfizer Inc says adverse events seen in trial were consistent with known safety profile of suten
* Pfizer inc says no deaths occurred due to treatment
* Pfizer Inc - european medicines agency (ema) has validated for review a type ii variation application for sutent in same patient population