June 27 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer Inc- Expects to hire an additional 80 employees over coming years to support research at new research and development facility in Chesterfield, Missouri

* Pfizer Inc- Construction of new research and development facility in Chesterfield, Missouri is expected to be complete by mid-2019

* Pfizer- New campus to be owned by co,will bring together more than 450 employees currently working at multiple locations which co leases in St. Louis area