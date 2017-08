March 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer launches zavicefta (ceftazidime-avibactam) in the U.K. and Germany, a new antibiotic to treat complicated infections caused by gram-negative bacteria

* Pfizer Inc - expects to launch zavicefta in additional markets outside U.S. throughout 2017 and 2018