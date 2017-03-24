March 24 Pfizer Ltd:

* Clarifies on news item "Pfizer's Hospira Vizag unit receives 11 observation from US FDA"

* Says news does not relate to Pfizer Ltd, India

* News appears to be related to export oriented manufacturing facility of Hospira Healthcare India, an unlisted Indian unit of Pfizer Inc, USA