FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Pfizer recommends shareholders reject below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Pfizer recommends shareholders reject below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation

* Pfizer - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Pfizer common stock at $31.60 per share in cash

* Says TRC Capital's offer price of $31.60 per share is about 4.27 percent lower than $33.01 closing share price on may 12

* Pfizer Inc - TRC Capital's offer is for approximately 0.067 percent of shares of Pfizer common stock outstanding as of may 15, 2017 offer date

* Says "Pfizer does not endorse trc capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.