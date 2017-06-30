BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management says engaged in strategic discussions
* Fifth Street Asset Management, Inc. Is engaged in strategic discussions
June 30 Pfizer Inc
* Besponsa® approved in the EU for adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia
* Pfizer Inc - Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by FDA is august 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fifth Street Asset Management, Inc. Is engaged in strategic discussions
* Ecn Capital Corp - company may repurchase on open market up to 37 million common shares of corporation