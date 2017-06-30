BRIEF-Superior Industries appointsof Nadeem Moiz CFO
* Superior Industries announces the appointment of Nadeem Moiz executive vice president and chief financial officer
June 30 Pfizer Inc
* Besponsa® approved in the EU for adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia
* Pfizer Inc - Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by FDA is august 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Superior Industries announces the appointment of Nadeem Moiz executive vice president and chief financial officer
* New study with Abiomed's Impella 2.5® heart pump demonstrates potential survival with pre-PCI insertion in heart attacks with the left main coronary artery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: